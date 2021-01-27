Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's New Halo Leak Is Probably Bogus

✖

Another potential Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leak has surfaced, and this one plays up one of the community’s top requests by putting Master Chief from the Halo franchise in the game. However, the leak doesn’t have the iconic character joining the game in the way people would expect – the helmeted Xbox star is shown as a Mii Costume, not as a standalone fighter. However, there’s certainly reason to believe that the leak isn’t accurate altogether and that Master Chief still shouldn’t be a guarantee for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The leak in question comes from the YouTuber Aaronitmar who shared the clip below that showed Master Chief in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in some way or another. The content creator said the video was sent to him through Discord after being found on 4chan. It shows Master Chief in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate via the customization menu when you’re selecting how you want your Mii Costume to look.

Got sent this by someone in my Discord, found on 4chan Master Chief deluxe Mii costume, what do we think? Real or fake? pic.twitter.com/3pvI0MKuGb — Aaron (@Aaronitmar) January 16, 2021

From the beginning, the YouTuber and many others in the replies seemed doubtful of the leak, and for good reason. It carries many of the telltale signs of a faked leak, for example. It’s been filtered through different forums and discussion boards while losing a bit of credibility the further it has to go, and while 4chan has a mixed record when it comes to these sorts of things, it’s never a very promising starting point.

It was also conveniently recorded to show just enough of the screen where we can make out Master Chief but not much more. That’s not too surprising since someone leaking this sort of thing wouldn’t want to reveal their whole setup, but it’s almost too formulaic when it comes to these leaks.

And then there’s the most obvious question of all: Would Nintendo relegate the iconic Master Chief to Mii Costume status instead of giving the fighter his own slot in the roster? We’ve seen Nintendo put down fan requests gently through Mii Costumes in the past that basically confirmed characters wouldn’t be added as standalone fighters, but doing that to someone as prolific as Master Chief seems like it’d be a waste of a crossover.

If the leak is indeed fake, however, it’s a well-made misdirection. While Master Chief of course looks a bit odd when matched to Mii Fighter proportions, the menu reflects the look of the other Mii Costume selection screens for what players have dubbed the “deluxe” Mii Costumes.

Master Chief has neither been confirmed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate nor denied a spot at this time, so there’s at least still hope for his fans if this leak does indeed turn out to be a fake.