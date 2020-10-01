Xbox Comments on Halo's Master Chief Coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

✖

Xbox has commented on the possibility of Halo protagonist Master Chief coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate following today's announcement that Minecraft's Steve is the next DLC character coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite platform fighter. As you would expect, the news was trending on Twitter, as were in-demand video game characters that got snubbed, including Sora from Kingdom Hearts, Crash Bandicoot, Tracer from Overwatch, and Master Chief.

As you would expect, Microsoft -- which owns Minecraft and the developer behind it, Mojang -- was quick to promote the news given its involvement. And this included official Xbox accounts, such as Xbox France.

Responding to Xbox France's promotion of the news, one fan asked the question many Xbox fans want to know: when is Master Chief coming to the game? Replying to this, the official Xbox France Twitter account notes that the character hasn't been invited yet.

Of course, this suggests that Steve coming to the game was more of Nintendo's doing than Xbox, which makes sense given how we know Nintendo goes about adding guest characters to the game.

It's worth pointing out this isn't an official comment from the top-down, so don't put too much stock into it. That said, it wouldn't be very surprising to hear that Master Chief hasn't received an invite yet if Nintendo was looking to add Steve.

With Steve, Xbox will now have two characters in the game, the other being Banjo-Kazooie. Whether this hurts the chance of Master Chief coming to the game anytime soon, who knows. It's certainly a possibility, but Steve coming to the game doesn't rule out Mater Chief. It could delay the Spartan joining the series' roster, but it doesn't take the possibility off the table.