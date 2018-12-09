‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: How to Unlock Incineroar

Incineroar is the newest Pokemon to join the Smash Bros. roster in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and unlocking him is easy enough with no more than a few runs through the Classic Mode needed to add him to your roster.

A Generation VII Pokemon who first made his appearance in Pokemon Sun and Moon, Incineroar is a super heavy character who can be unlocked by playing through the Classic Mode four times, assuming you’re using the right characters. You can try and find him in the World of Light mode or wait until you come across him by playing matches and unlocking a new fighter every 10 minutes, but the easiest way by far is to start a run through the game’s Classic Mode first with Samus.

By choosing Samus to play through Classic Mode, players will embark on the Metroid character’s scripted journey through the Smash Bros. universe as she collects the bounties of big baddies like King K. Rool. At the end of her campaign when all the stats are tallied, a new challenger opportunity will appear where she’ll face the Inkling fighter from the Splatoon games, assuming that character hasn’t already been unlocked. Beat the Inkling and you’ll have hear added to your roster and will be one step closer to unlocking Incineroar.

From there, play through Classic Mode again with the new Inkling and you’ll unlock the Wii Fit Trainer. Do the same once again with the new character and you’ll unlock Pit. By completing the Classic Mode one last time with Pit, you’ll be able to face Incineroar, and if you beat him, he’s yours. If you’ve already unlocked one of those three characters through the World of Light mode or other means, you’ll skip over them and can perhaps get to Incineroar quicker.

For anyone scanning for the quick breakdown, you can find the steps outlined below:

Play through Classic Mode with Samus to unlock Inkling. Play through Classic Mode with Inkling (or Samus again) to unlock the Wii Fit Trainer. Play through Classic Mode with the Wii Fit Trainer (or Samus or Inkling again) to unlock Pit. Play through Classic Mode with Pit (or Samus, Inkling, or the Wii Fit Trainer again) to unlock Incineroar.

Should you prefer one of those characters that you’ve unlocked – or if you just want to stick with Samus – you can keep using the same person to unlock certain characters. A helpful chart has been created that shows which fighters unlock other characters, and so long as you stick within a column and use a fighter to keep beating Classic Mode, you’ll unlock everyone down the line. This means you can theoretically use Samus to unlock everyone in her column if you’d like, but changing fighters is a smart way to get a feel for the new characters in a low-pressure environment anyway.

