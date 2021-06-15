Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Kazuya Mishima DLC Fighter Deep Dive Announced

✖

As part of the company's E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo today revealed that Tekken's Kazuya Mishima will officially join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as its latest and greatest DLC fighter. That said, other than the brief reveal, not too terribly much is known about Kazuya and what he can do in the popular Nintendo fighting video game. Thankfully, Nintendo also announced that "a deeper look" at the character will be revealed during a special presentation from director Masahiro Sakurai later this month on June 28th at 10AM ET/7AM PT.

More specifically, Sakurai's presentation in late June will be about 40 minutes in length, according to Nintendo, and will be focused entirely on Kazuya Mishima and all the DLC odds and ends that come with him. It "will not include any reveals for Challenger Pack 11," according to the company, which basically means don't get your hopes up for another DLC fighter to be revealed during the presentation. Mii Fighter costumes, trophies, stages, and music all seem to be a certainty in addition to seeing Kazuya in action, but nothing else should be expected.

Tune-in on 6/28 at 7am PT for a deeper look at the new Super #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter, Kazuya Mishima, with Director Masahiro Sakurai. He will also reveal the fighter's release date!

As noted above, the extended deeper look at the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter, Kazuya Mishima, is set to take on June 28th at 10AM ET/7AM PT. At this point, there remains one unfilled slot for a new DLC fighter to be added, and considering the latest addition, there is no telling who might appear next. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate itself is currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. The most recent DLC fighter prior to the addition of Kazuya Mishima, the two-in-one Pyra/Mythra from the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise, was released back in March of this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right here.

