Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Leak Indicates DLC Fighter Reveal in E3 2021 Nintendo Direct

It looks as though Nintendo is absolutely going to be revealing one of the new DLC fighters coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in its E3 2021 Direct which is taking place tomorrow on June 15. Although Nintendo hasn't formally revealed anything that will be transpiring during the course of the presentation, a new leak from the publisher that was found today seems to indicate that a Smash announcement is on its way.

The leak in question comes from Nintendo's YouTube channel, where a playlist featuring Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai was found to have been updated recently. Specifically, this playlist features a number of videos related to Smash Ultimate from the past where Sakurai talks about new characters coming to the fighting game. Recently, however, this playlist was found to contain two videos that are "hidden" for the moment. This seems to indicate that Nintendo has already uploaded some new videos associated with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate privately to its YouTube channel to prepare for this Direct tomorrow.

The notion that two videos are hidden here is perhaps the most interesting part. Previously, this playlist from Nintendo was one used to show off larger presentations related to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in which Sakurai would give lengthy breakdowns on some of the new fighters. As such, the fact that two videos are hidden could mean that two new fighters could be revealed in the upcoming Nintendo Direct. Then again, one of the two videos could be a presentation from Sakurai while the other might be a character reveal trailer. It's all very hard to say at this point in time.

It's also worth stressing that you should take all of this with a grain of salt. Even though these private videos only happened to be noticed today, the videos themselves could be a bit older and might not be related to tomorrow's Nintendo Direct. It's also notable to mention that Nintendo as a whole hasn't even used this playlist in quite some time, despite the numerous other Super Smash Bros. Ultimate announcements that have transpired over the past year. So per usual with leaks like this, don't get too excited just yet until we learn exactly what Nintendo has in store at E3 2021.

Still, what do you think about this situation? And do you believe that we'll absolutely see a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter revealed in the coming day? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Reddit]