Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Character Art Imagines Joe Manganiello as Mario

New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fan art imagines the one and only Joe Manganiello as the one and only Mario. As you would expect, the terrific reimagination of Mario and Manganiello has been making the rounds within the Super Smash Bros. community, which is no stranger to professional-level fan art. Just last year the art director of God of War did a series that reimagined characters from the game's massive roster.

The new piece of art comes way Jackson Caspersz, an incredibly talented illustrator and concept artist out of Melbourne, Australia, who has amassed a massive following on Instagram. According to Caspersz, this is the first piece of a larger Super Smash Bros. project.

"The first character concept finished for my latest Super Smash Brothers project," said the artist in a blurb that accompanied the post. "I thought Joe Manganiello as a big rig Mario would be awesome. This was tons of fun so let me know who you'd like to see next and if you had and other celebs in mind for different characters."

In a follow-up post, Caspersz provided a behind-the-scenes look at how he created the artwork, or more specifically how he painted the battle damage on the character's outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Caspersz Art 🎨 (@jackson_caspersz) on May 23, 2020 at 9:33am PDT

Of course, if you haven't already, be sure to give Caspersz a follow on Instagram. He's well worth the follow. And hey, give Manganiello a follow too while you're at it. The actor, producer, director is also well worth following.

