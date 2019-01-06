‘God of War’ Art Director Transforms ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Characters In New Art Series

We’ve already seen Garfield reimagined as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters. We’ve also seen the original eight Super Smash Bros. fighters as Persona 5 characters. But that was seemingly just the tip of the iceberg.

Raf Grassetti, Art Director at Sony Santa Monica and for 2018’s God of War, is also apparently a huge Super Smash Bros. fan, like most of us. But unlike most of us, he’s a wicked talented artist. And lucky for us, the stars have aligned, and Grassetti’s passion for Super Smash Bros. and his artistry have crossed paths in a new art series he’s calling “Smash Bros. Remastered,” which features Grasetti providing his own unique take on the iconic characters of the platform fighting series.

The art series kicked off just two days ago with Samus, but has already added Link, Bowser, Fox, and soon Wolf into the mix.

It’s unclear how much of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s massive 78-character roster Grassetti plans on doing, but if you’re interested in keeping up with the series, then be sure to give the artist a follow on either Instagram or Twitter.