‘God of War’ Art Director Transforms ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Characters In New Art Series

We’ve already seen Garfield reimagined as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters. We’ve also seen the original eight Super Smash Bros. fighters as Persona 5 characters. But that was seemingly just the tip of the iceberg.
Raf Grassetti, Art Director at Sony Santa Monica and for 2018’s God of War, is also apparently a huge Super Smash Bros. fan, like most of us. But unlike most of us, he’s a wicked talented artist. And lucky for us, the stars have aligned, and Grassetti’s passion for Super Smash Bros. and his artistry have crossed paths in a new art series he’s calling “Smash Bros. Remastered,” which features Grasetti providing his own unique take on the iconic characters of the platform fighting series.
The art series kicked off just two days ago with Samus, but has already added Link, Bowser, Fox, and soon Wolf into the mix.
View this post on Instagram
Samus Aran #SmashBrosRemastered #2020 ——- Here is the first one of a series of Smash Bros characters I’m working on! Let me know who is you favorite! Also, here is a sneak peak of the next one! Any guesses? #metroid #samus #smashbrosultimate #smashbros #nintendo #nintendoswitch #sculpting #conceptart #sculpting #characterdesign
View this post on Instagram
Link 🗡 . Second character of the #smashbrosremastered series! Swipe left for more and a sneak peak of the next one! I’m making it too easy to guess 🙂 Having a lot of fun with these quick ones! I have a long way to go still. . 🇧🇷 Segundo personagem da série de #smashbrosultimate . Arrasta pro lado para ver outros e um pouco do próximo! Qual seu personagem favorito ?? . #zelda #link #nintendo #supersmashbros #breathofthewild #nintenderoseninstagram #nintendoswitch #nintendomag #ninstagram
View this post on Instagram
🦊 #doabarrelroll #starfox One more to the Smash Bros Remastered series. Swipe left to the previous ones and a sneak peak of the next character! Getting a little harder to guess.. (not really) Hope you like it! I’m having a lot of fun! Let me know if you have any questions. I’ll post shots of the sculpts on another post soon 👌🏼 🇧🇷 Mais um pra série do smash! Arrasta pro lado pra ver os outros e um teaser do proximo personagem! Tá ficando mais difícil de adivinhar.. sqn
View this post on Instagram
“Bowser, King of the Koopas” 🍄 Adding one more to the Smash Bros lineup! Swipe left to see the sculpt and all the way to the left to guess who the next character will be! 🇧🇷Mais um personagem pra série! Arrasta pro lado pra ver a escultura e qual será o próximo personagem!
It’s unclear how much of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s massive 78-character roster Grassetti plans on doing, but if you’re interested in keeping up with the series, then be sure to give the artist a follow on either Instagram or Twitter.