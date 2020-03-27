Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Reveals Worrying News for the Future of the Series

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn’t just one of the best-selling games of the generation, last year it passed Street Fighter 2 as the best-selling fighting game of all time. Suffice to say, Nintendo is going to want to make another entry in the series, probably sooner rather than later. However, according to series creator and current creative director, Masahiro Sakurai, there’s “no guarantee” he will continue game development after Ultimate’s DLC is wrapped up.

Writing in his newest Famitsu column, Sakurai noted that he currently has nothing lined up beyond the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character. Further, there’s currently “no guarantees” that he will e even make another game at all after everything is said and done with the 2018 platform fighter.

“That’s how I approach game development whenever I start a new project,” said Sakurai “Though, honestly, there’s no guarantee I’ll keep making games after this. Right now, all I’m thinking about is the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC development. Once that’s done, I actually have absolutely nothing lined up.”

As you may know, Sakurai has suggested multiple times in the past he was getting ready to take a break from the Super Smash Bros. series, but he’s always come back. However, it sounds like he may finally take the well-deserved break he deserves. As you may remember, delivering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the last “mission” given to him by the late Nintendo boss Satoru Iwata. According to Sakurai, he poured everything he has into the game, which is evident by the fact that at one point he was using IV drips while at work. All of this is to say, it’s perfectly reasonable to think that Sakurai will finally take the break he’s expressed taking in the past. Of course, Nintendo could continue to make the series without him, but it wouldn’t be the same without Sakurai.

At this point, the future of the Super Smash Bros. series remains up in the air. It’s safe to assume it will be back, but it sounds like it may not return with Sakurai, who may turn to making other games, or who may break from game development all together. For now, it sounds like Sakurai is leaving this decision for later down the road, which means we are just going to have to settle for variety of “what ifs” at this point.

