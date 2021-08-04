Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Celebrates Latest Switch Exclusive With New Content

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, one of the best-selling games on Nintendo Switch, is celebrating the latest Switch and Switch Lite exclusive from Nintendo with some brand new content. More specifically, Nintendo has announced that the next Spirit Board for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will add new spirits from Mario Golf: Super Rush. The spirits will include Mario, Luigi, and Peach in their golf attire, and they will be added on August 6, with the event running until August 11.

Mario Golf: Super Rush was just released back on June 25 after being announced back in February. That said, while there was plenty of buzz and hype going into June 25, much of it dissipated once Nintendo learned that Nintendo didn't do the series much justice. Upon release, the game garnered a fairly lackluster 70 on Metacritic, which is both low for the series and for any game from Nintendo.

Due to the underwhelming response, many expected Nintendo to "forget" about the game going forward, but while it's unlikely it will get new content, it is at least getting some love from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is more than some of its characters, like Waluigi, can get.

The Smash Ultimate team didn't provide their usual Tuesday Update, which is a sign that a bigger spirit event is coming. Mario Golf: Super Rush is that spirit event and 3 new Spirits (Mario, Luigi, Peach) are being added Source: https://t.co/COdng3htjM pic.twitter.com/QQlyRAqG9a — Stealth (@Stealth40k) August 4, 2021

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite and soon, the Nintendo Switch OLED as well.