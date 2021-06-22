Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fan Creates Awesome Jonesy Fortnite Fighter Concept

✖

Last week, Tekken's Kazuya was revealed as the next fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. With just one DLC character left in the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC, there's bound to be a plethora of speculation about the game's future. A lot of fans would love to see a representative from Fortnite, and Reddit poster Jtneagle decided to share their own concept for how Jonesy might handle in Nintendo's fighting game. The poster went above and beyond in their post, detailing all of the different moves they could see Jonesy using, and the button combinations that would be used to pull each one off.

The original Reddit post from Jtneagle with Jonesy's potential moveset can be found embedded below.

The post above would be impressive enough on its own, but in the same thread, Jtneagle also shared a concept for Jonesy's entrance. The idea is that Jonesy would glide into the stage and loot on the ground would be "sucked up into his inventory." A lot of Super Smash Bros. fans have come up with potential movesets in the past, but this just might be one of the most fleshed out concepts ever. It definitely seems like the kind of thing that would work well in the game!

Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world, and it wouldn't be surprising to see it represented in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The latter game's DLC has provided a spotlight for some of the biggest games and franchises of all-time, and Fortnite certainly qualifies. With the rumors of Samus Aran appearing in Fortnite, it certainly sounds like Epic Games and Nintendo have had some discussions about collaborations, but it's impossible to say whether or not those have ever extended to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For now, fans will just have to settle for this fan concept!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see Jonesy in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? What do you think of this moveset concept? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!