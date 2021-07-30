New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Report Has Good News About Final DLC Character

✖

A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate report has good news about the final DLC character coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game. The report comes the way of a Nintendo insider, who also shared a disappointing update on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in the same report. According to the leaker, a new and proper Nintendo Direct is set to go down in September after one more Direct focused on indie games. To this end, the leaker claims the Direct will be primarily focused on Metroid Dread, but will also feature the reveal of the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character. In other words, in just two months Nintendo fans will learn who the last ever DLC character will be.

Unfortunately, this is all the report divulges. There's no word who the DLC character is or whether or not they will release this year. The answer to the latter though is that they almost certainly will. In fact, it wouldn't be very surprising if the character releases on the game's three-year anniversary in December. Meanwhile, who knows what the answer to the former is. Rumors and "leaks" have thrown around names like Master Chief, Sora, Crash Bandicoot, Waluigi, Doomslayer, Lloyd Irving, Ryu Hayabusa, and many others to the point it's near impossible to even speculate.

In the case of previous DLC characters, some of them leaked early while others came as a complete surprise. In fact, so many rumors and leaks were claiming Master Chief was going to be revealed at E3 only for Nintendo to come out of nowhere and reveal Kazuya Mishima.

For now, take this new report with a grain of salt. Not only is it all information of the unofficial variety, but it's subject to change. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't addressed this report nor said anything about the game's final DLC character and they will be revealed. That said, if any of this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and soon the Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here.