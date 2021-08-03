Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Final DLC Character Possibly Leaked

✖

The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character has possibly been leaked, and if the leak is accurate, which it appears to be, then Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite users are getting a Capcom character next. The leak comes the way of an anonymous Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leaker over on 4chan, who normally wouldn't be worth paying attention to, but this is the same person who seemingly relayed word of Pyra and Myrtha before they were revealed, as well as Kazuya. Meanwhile, as a bonus, they also relayed word that Dante would be used as a Mii fighter before it happened.

The leak itself is actually old -- from January to be more specific -- but it has resurfaced and is making the rounds for its accurate intel. And it's worth noting that they didn't specify name drop Pyra and Myrtha and Kazuya, but seemingly hint at them cryptically. However, what they were straightforward about was that Dante would be a Mii character, which nobody expected to happen.

Whether or not the leak is worth revisiting or not, you can be the judge, but the leaker claims the final DLC character will be a Capcom character from a game that doesn't involve any type of action. Of course, the first name that comes to mind when you say this is Phoenix Wright, who has been put forward by a few different rumors and leaks as the game's last DLC character.

That said, the leak doesn't end there. The leaker claims Nintendo has a couple of surprises left, including a special Zelda character who will release not long after the Capcom character drops. And apparently, the next surprise will be another character pass, including characters, outfits, and more involving the likes of Xbox, Sega, Konami, Activision, Valve, and Game Freak. The leak wraps up claiming a Fortnite character will be included in this next wave of DLC characters, and it will conclude with the one and only Waluigi.

(Photo: 4chan)

And this is where the leak more or less ends. As you would expect, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community is divided about the leak, its previous predictions, and its future predictions as well. Of course, only time will tell if this leak is legit. In the meantime, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt.

