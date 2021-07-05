Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fan Recreates Every Fighter in LEGO Form

Nintendo has slowly been getting into the LEGO scene lately, notably by releasing one playset associated with Super Mario and another that resembles the Nintendo Entertainment System. While this likely won't be the end of this partnership between the two beloved brands, one fan has now seemingly put forth an idea of what they think Nintendo should do next when it comes to LEGO. And specifically, it involves Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Shared on Twitter over the course of the past few weeks, one user by the name of @yuunohu1 has been recreating every character that appears in Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in a new LEGO form. This endeavour started out with the creator first making the characters that appeared in the original Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 64 and has since been working their way through the rest of the series. At this point in time, they have made over 40 character figures in this format and are currently creating the fighters seen in Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

Perhaps the coolest part of this project is that the person making all of these models isn't just creating the base version of each fighter from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Instead, mockups for each character's variant outfits have also been accounted for. This means that they have had to create literally hundreds of these character models, really showing just how much time they have put into this.

If you would like to see some select LEGO creations that @yuunohu1 has made so far, you can keep reading down below to see some of the most notable characters that they have developed so far. Conversely, you can visit their Twitter profile right here if you'd like to see every LEGO mockup that they've made at this point in time.