Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Player Discovers Secret Ability in the Game

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player has discovered a 'secret' ability that most players of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game seem to have no clue existed. This December, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will turn three years old. And unlike some games, there's not much to discover and unearth. Whereas fellow fighting game Mortal Kombat 11 is packed full of references and secrets, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn't. And this isn't a problem, but it means the game doesn't usually lend itself to the type of Reddit posts below, or in other words, discoveries made years later that nobody knew about.

As alluded to, some players may already know of the trick/ability below. However, many users of the game's Reddit page, some of the game's most hardcore fans, did not, which suggests many have no clue that if you pick up an arrow with Link and shoot it, he will shoot two arrows. In fact, according to one commenter who did know about this trick, you can actually throw the arrow and use it for a combo.

If you do know about this trick, it's probably because you play Link a lot and stumbled across it organically or you were one of the few players who tuned into the "Everyone is Here" Direct.

Elsewhere in the comments, the top comment remarks that they wish Nintendo did more with Breath of the Wild.

"I really wish they went all-in on the Breath of the Wild stuff," reads the top comment. "I don't know why they half-assed it when there are literally three Links. "They could all have completely unique movesets, to be honest."

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and soon the Nintendo Switch OLED.