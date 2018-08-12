Nintendo Teases Rhythm Heaven’s Karate Joe In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

During the end of the recent Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct, Nintendo snuck in a tease that has some Rhythm Heaven fans going a little crazy.

So, what’s the tease in question? Well during the direct, there’s a scene featuring Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong that looks quite familiar to Rhythm Heaven Fever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the similarities are pretty striking, and it appears to be a direct reference to Rhythm Heaven. The manner of which Donkey Kong is laying in front of the TV – to the TV itself – it’s all too similar to be mere coincidence. Or maybe it is, who knows.

If it isn’t a coincidence, then what could it be implying? Will Rhythm Heaven’s Karate Joe be playable in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Or will he simply be an Assist Trophy? Or was this just a mere Easter Egg for the Direct and nothing more?

Regardless the case, the apparent tease has many Rhythm Heaven fans chomping at the bit by the idea that Karate Joe might soon be throwing down with Mario, Ness, Link, and co.

Nintendo has previously revealed that it still has a handful of characters to reveal before the game’s launch this December. Is it possible Karate Joe will be one of these characters? If so, he deserves his own special three hour Direct.

It’s also worth pointing out this could be an even more subtle hint that a new Rhythm Heaven game is in the works with an impending announcement, though this seems an unlikely tease for such a thing. But it’s possible, and after all, it’s been awhile since we got a new Rhythm Heaven game. Some might say, it’s been way too long.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is in development exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, and is poised to release later this year on December 7.

For more news, information, and media on the game, click here. And as always hit the comments section and let us know your thoughts and hot-takes. Would you want to see Karate Joe in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Do you think he will be in there? Should Nintendo just make a new Rhythm Heaven already?

Source: Teh CornerThieft via Nintendo Everything