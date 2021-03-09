Did Walmart Just Leak Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Next DLC Character?

✖

Did Walmart just leak the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character? Well, that's what some Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players think just happened. This month, Nintendo added to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with Pyra and Myrtha, the dual protagonist of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. That said, while the pair are the latest DLC characters to come to the game, they won't be the last. Not only does the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 have two remaining vacancies, but it looks like more DLC characters may come even after Fighters Pass Vol 2. is complete.

Amidst the speculation of who's next and speculation of a Fighters Pass Vol. 3, Walmart recently teased fans Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans hoping Nintendo adds Xbox mascot Master Chief, the protagonist of the Halo series.

On Sunday, it was Master Chief's birthday. Naturally, the official Xbox Twitter account tweeted about this. What was unexpected was Walmart Canada's reply, which featured a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC invitation.

Of course, the million-dollar question here is whether or not this is a genuine tease or Walmart Canada having some fun. As you may know, retailers are often made privy to embargoed information, but it's typically game announcements or game releases. In other words, while it's possible Canada could know who the next DLC character is, it's not probable. Further, if someone at Walmart did know, it's probably not the person running the Walmart Canada Twitter account. And if somehow this person did know, they probably wouldn't have posted this reply.

Could Master Chief be Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's next DLC character? Sure. Could this be a tease at this? Probably not, but technically yes.

Happy bday, 117! We actually got John a little something to celebrate. Just need an address... 🎊 pic.twitter.com/rgAwcVUvVz — Walmart Canada Gaming (@WalmartCAGaming) March 7, 2021

For now, take this speculation with not just a grain of salt, but all of the salt you can find. While some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans are hopeful this is an actual tease, it's probably not.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Nintendo, Xbox, or Walmart -- have commented on the tweet above and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for news, rumors, leaks, and speculation on all things Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, click here.