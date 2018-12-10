‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fan Uses Rubik’s Cubes to Create the Original 12 Fighters

In honor of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s release, one of the series’ fans created an impressive tribute to the original 12 fighters using only Rubik’s Cubes.

A Instagram user by the name of gold.a.cubes shared the animation below that showed all 12 of the fighting series’ classic competitors showing up in different ways on faces of 20 different Rubik’s Cubes laid in a grid to create one huge image. The looping animation starts off with the logo for the Smash Bros. games before depicting each one of the original fighters afterwards, so you can watch it below to try and pick out which image corresponds to each fighter.

Each of those fighters were the only 12 characters that made up the roster of Super Smash Bros., the original game in the series released years ago for the Nintendo 64. The game brought together characters from different Nintendo properties like the Mario and Star Fox series. If you’re having a tough time recognizing some of the characters in the animation, they appear in this order: Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Samus, Mario, Luigi, Link, Kirby, Pikachu, Captain Falcon, Jigglypuff, Ness, and Fox.

The Instagram user’s page is full of different videos and images involving Rubik’s Cubes, so they’re no stranger to using the puzzle cubes to create impressive content, but it still took a while to put the Super Smash Bros. animation together. In a comment on Reddit within a post that gained a considerable number of votes in approval of the video, the animation creator said it took about 10 hours to complete the whole task with that time including planning filming, and the post processing work at the end. The creator also shared another animation, this one pertaining directly to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate by showing the Smash logo the Nintendo Switch’s Joy Con controllers on the faces of the Rubik’s Cubes.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has far more characters than the original 12 shown in the animation above, so creating a Rubik’s Cube animation specifically for that game’s roster would undoubtedly take much longer. The game has 74 characters right now with six more planned to be released as DLC characters, two of which are ones that have already been revealed to be Piranha Plant and Joker from Persona 5.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now avaialble exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.