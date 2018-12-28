‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ ‘Mario’ Spirit Event Now Live

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate definitely has earned its “ultimate” name with an impressive roster, a gut-wrenching single-player story, and its perfect play on nolstalgic fondness. To keep the community up and at ’em, a new Spirit event is now live and brings with it exclusive new spirits that players can earn – including some from the incredible Mario franchise.
A Spirit based on the River Survival co-op mode from #SuperMarioParty will appear in the Spirit Board at 2am & 2pm PT everyday until 01/01. Take a break from rowing downstream with your friends and family to earn this new Spirit in Super #SmashBrosUltimate! pic.twitter.com/pRH3EjoCiN— Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) December 27, 2018
The “Oh Yeah! Mario Time!” event will allow players of the popular fighting game a chance to don boos, koopas, and so much more from the beloved franchise – but only for a limited time! The event kicked off on December 27th and will run until the first of the new year.
Here’s what you need to know about the “Oh Yeah! Mario Time” event, including which exclusives will be available:
- The Golden Dash Mushroom (10 AM – 10 PM PT)
- River Survival (2 AM – 2 PM PT)
- Dice Block (6 AM – 6 PM PT)
- Pauline
- Shine Sprite
- Dry Bowser
- Bowser (wedding)
- Peach (wedding)
- Waluigi
- Metal Mario
- Fox Luigi
- Super Star
- The Odyssey
- Rock Mario
- Lubba
- Starship Mario
- Luma
- Big Urchin
- Flying Squirrel Toad
- Pidgit
- Wart
- Mechakoopa
- Chain Chomp
- Boom Boom
- Hammer Bro
- Lakitu and Spiny
- Toad
- Wanda
- Plessie
- Hungry Luma
- Boo Mario
- Toadsworth
- Shy Guy
- Chargin’ Chuck
- Wiggler
- Hothead
- Nipper Plant
- Boo
- Blooper
- Bullet Bill
- Koopa Troopa
- Goomba
It’s no Waluigi announcement, but it is still pretty exciting! Especially given the Fire Emblem event previously, and how excited fans are for anything new to the record-breaking title!
As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over oat our Game Hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!