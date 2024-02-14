Princess Peach: Showtime! Trailer Reveals New Transformations

After leaking online, Nintendo has officially confirmed four new transformations that will appear in Princess Peach: Showtime! when the game releases next month. The new transformations include Figure Skater Peach, Dashing Thief Peach, Mermaid Peach, and Mighty Peach. As we've seen with the other transformations revealed so far, it seems each one will grant the hero different powers and abilities, as well as a sleek new design for the character. Those new designs already seem to be one of the game's biggest highlights, and have gotten a lot of praise from fans ahead of launch!

The new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! can be found below.

Alongside the new trailer, Nintendo has also revealed what to expect from each transformation. Figure Skater Peach can be seen pulling off impressive twirls that leave her enemies stunned, while Mermaid Peach gains singing powers that can be used to direct schools of fish to solve puzzles. Dashing Thief Peach is all about stealth, and she'll be able to use different gadgets to help her sneak past opponents. Last but not least, Mighty Peach gains superhuman powers, as well as the ability to fly.

All of Princess Peach: Showtime!'s Transformations So Far

As of this writing, we do not know how many transformations will appear in total in Princess Peach: Showtime!, but Nintendo has revealed a grand total of 10 so far. Nintendo has said nothing to suggest these will be the only ones to appear in the game, and it's possible some will be held as a surprise for when the game launches. The transformations revealed thus far include:

Ninja Peach

Cowgirl Peach

Detective Peach

Patissiere Peach

Kung Fu Peach

Swordfighter Peach

Dashing Thief Peach

Mermaid Peach

Figure Skater Peach

Mighty Peach

Princess Peach: Showtime! Release Date

Princess Peach: Showtime! will launch March 22nd, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. At this time, just one pre-order bonus has been revealed for the game, which is an acrylic stand offered through Best Buy. It's possible we could see more in the weeks leading up to launch, so fans will have to keep an eye out to find the one that appeals most to them.

This game marks just the second time that Princess Peach has gotten a starring role in a video game. While the character has prominently appeared in the Mario franchise over the last four decades, often as a playable character, she rarely gets to appear as the headliner. The last time was in the Nintendo DS game Super Princess Peach, which was released all the way back in 2005. Hopefully Princess Peach: Showtime! will be the start of a new era for the character, and fans will get to see her hosting her own spin-off series, just as we've seen with Luigi's Mansion.

Are you planning to buy Princess Peach: Showtime! next month? What do you think of the game so far?