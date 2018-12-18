‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Player Recreates ‘Wii Sports’ Fighter

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player has brought back a face from the past by recreating Matt from Wii Sports in the form of a Mii Brawler.

Those who played Wii Sports when it was released just over 12 years ago will recall that Boxing was one of the game modes players could choose. Matt was the Boxing coach who taught players how to fight, but he was also the Boxing champion and appeared throughout the game in other sports as well. In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, he’s returned for more fights against Nintendo’s stacked roster of characters.

The YouTuber by the name of Taqi created the video above that shows Matt from Wii Sports wailing on opponents with the Mii Brawler’s moveset. These fighters can have their appearances customized to look like different people, and while most players will model their Mii Fighters after themselves, there are ways to make them look like characters people will recognize, including Matt from Wii Sports.

There are three different types of Mii Fighters that players can choose to play as online, so they’ve got some options when customizing their characters to look like recognizable people. The Mii Swordfighter and Mii Gunner are the two other options players can pick from, but the Mii Brawler makes players get up close and personal since that character deals exclusively in hand-to-hand combat. They’re quick, but that playstyle comes with drawbacks since they don’t weigh much and can be knocked off the stage easier than heavier characters.

The character also has a respectable moveset with some quick-hitting abilities others that have potential for guarding the edge of a stage. Their Shot Put special comes out deceptively fast and has been improved from the last game to have less lag at the end, so it’s a useful tool when its used to lob projectiles at recovering enemies. The Mii Brawler and the rest of the Mii Fighters also have the distinct advantage of not being seen or used in online play as much as other more recognizable characters, so they’ll typically give people trouble until their opponents have time to learn their moves and predict what’s coming.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available for the Nintendo Switch.