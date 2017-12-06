Superhot Expansion Announced, Set To Arrive In Early Access This Week

One of this year’s most interesting games has been Superhot, a skill-based first-person shooter where your actions can help rewind and fast-forward time, as you attempt to take out targets while avoiding getting wiped out yourself. The game’s art style complements its gameplay, with weird orange beings trying to kill you, and a cool computer interface that keeps things looking sharp.

Well, you’re about to get more where that came from. The Superhot team has announced an expansion that will be available for owners of the original game late next year. But for those of you that own the Steam version, you’ll be able to get it a whole lot sooner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s because Superhot: Mind Control Delete, which is the official name of the freebie expansion, will be entering Steam Early Access on PC in a couple of days, so players can try out the additional scenarios that will be introduced with it. As for the main release, the company expects it to be available late next year for consoles and PC alike.

Mind Control Delete‘s official description is as follows:

“MIND CONTROL DELETE is a standalone expansion set in the SUPERHOT universe. It’s designed as a rogue-like twist on the linear nature of the original SUPERHOT. In it’s well proven genre-defining format, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE distills and expands on the same intoxicating rhythm of slow motion combat. The game will force you through dozens of increasingly difficult time-moves-only-when-you-move gameplay challenges. Each challenge will make you more powerful and bring you closer to deciphering the secrets hidden from you by the system. As you unlock powerful abilities and gain access to new playable characters, so will your enemies grow stronger, smarter and more desperate to stop you.“

You can check out the debut trailer for Mind Control Delete below, and while it’s not heavily detailed, it should be more than enough to get players excited for what’s coming.