GTA 6 Report Warns of Major Downgrade for Xbox Fans

A new GTA 6 report has warned of a major downgrade for some Xbox fans. Grand Theft Auto VI is not just the most anticipated video game release of all time, but the most anticipated release in entertainment history. The expectations for the game and the pressure on Rockstar Games to deliver are unimaginable. This is bad enough, yet the situation is even trickier than most know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the benefits of skipping PC at launch is that you don’t have to scale your optimization across a wide range of machines. By just having a PS5 and Xbox Series X launch, Rockstar Games only has two targets, both of which are very similar, or at least this would be the case if the Xbox Series S didn’t exist. As you may know, the Xbox Series S has given other developers trouble in the past, and as a result, games have had to cut content or give their game a substantial downgrade to make it work on the underpowered Xbox. To this end, and according to a new report, those on Xbox Series S can plan on playing a substantially inferior version of GTA 6.

New GTA 6 Report

The new report comes the way of Remigiusz Maciaszek, a source who recently leaked that The Witcher 3 was getting new DLC before it was revealed or reported by anyone else. Suffice to say, the popular Polish YouTuber has sources. And according to Maciaszek, Rockstar Games is aiming to have GTA 6 running at 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch; however, the same expectation for Xbox Series S does not exist. The expectation for the Xbox Series S is that the game will run at 30 FPS.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with 30 FPS. Both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were 30 FPS when they launched. And it’s hard to imagine GTA 6 being 60 FPS at launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X. If Rockstar Games achieves 60 FPS, and does it at launch, it’s one of the most impressive technical achievements in video game history. To get a game like GTA 6 to run at 60 FPS on a base PS5 and Xbox Series X would be an incredible accomplishment. Again, 30 FPS is not bad at all. This was the expectation for the game, but if everyone else is playing GTA 6 at 60 FPS, other than Xbox Series S users, that is going to feel bad for Xbox Series S users. That said, remember to take this with a grain of salt as it is both unofficial information and pending development progress.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.