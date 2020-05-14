Is Warner Bros. Montreal Also Making a New Superman Game?

✖

Is Warner Bros. Montreal making a new Superman game for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and possibly current consoles? It's a question many DC Comics fans are currently asking after an interesting update to the studio's official Instagram account. Taking to the social media platform, the Canada-based developer updated its bio of the account, and while on the surface level there appears to be nothing interesting, some DC Comics fans picked up on a rather interesting change.

According to the bio, the studio is developing not a DC Comics "game" but DC Comics "games." As you can see, there's a plural there, suggesting it has more than one DC Comics project cooking. Now this could be nothing more than a broad statement that the team is dedicated to making DC Comics-based games, but some fans think that there's more to this.

As you may know, we know Warner Bros. Montreal is making at least one DC Comics game, because it's the developer behind the upcoming Batman game. However, in the past there's been reports, and even some loose evidence, that it has more than one project cooking. In other words, maybe the usage of "games" here is deliberate.

If Warner Bros. Montreal has multiple DC Comics Games in the pipeline, the safe bet is to assume the second project is a Superman game. Why? Because there have been rumors of a new Superman game for a long time and it's easily the brand's other biggest and recognizable hero. Sure, you could make a Green Lantern or Aquaman or Flash or Wonder Woman game -- these are all plausible -- but they aren't as likely. If you're going to venture beyond Batman and make another DC Comics game, Superman would be the most obvious choice other than maybe a Justice League game.

Of course, for now, this is nothing more than speculation. At the moment, the only DC Comics game we know for sure is in development at Warner Bros. Montreal is a new Batman game. And we probably won't be hearing about the studio's follow-up project for at least a few years.

That said, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What DC Comics character should get the video game treatment next?

