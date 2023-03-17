Microsoft Claims Superman Game in Development at PlayStation

Microsoft claims that a new Superman game is in the works from PlayStation. Superman is one of the most iconic characters of all-time, but he has been greatly underrepresented in gaming. The last console Superman game was in 2006 with Superman Returns, which was mostly solid, but for whatever reason WB wasn't interested in doing more solo Superman games or simply wasn't able to see them through to the end. Batman became the leader in superhero gaming for a time and the only appearances we got from Superman was via the Injustice or LEGO games. Of course, Superman will also appear as an antagonist in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but it doesn't seem like he will be playable in any capacity. With all of that said, there's high demand for a Superman game.

According to Microsoft as part of the ongoing Activision acquisition drama, it claimed in a document that PlayStation is developing an exclusive Superman game. While this sounds incredibly exciting and even possible given Sony and Warner Brothers have worked closely in the past, it is likely not accurate. Unfortunately, this seems like a typo/error on the part of Microsoft's lawyers and they've mistaken Superman for Spider-Man. Insomniac Games has been hard at work on a Spider-Man franchise for the better part of a decade now for PlayStation, so it's more than likely that this is what was being referenced. A lot of these court documents have had some nice, juicy information within them, but generally have not had any bombshells quite like this as some of the really wild stuff has been redacted from the public.

In any case, this likely will not stop people from wanting a new Superman game. A new Superman movie is coming in 2025 courtesy of James Gunn and it seems likely that this would only drive more demand for a game around the Man of Steel. We can, however, expect Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to release this year on PS5.

