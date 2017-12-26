Surprising Death Stranding Announcement and Major Level-5 Game Coming in 2018

Level 5, the studio behind the likes of Ni No Kuni and Yo-kai, has a few surprises up their sleeve for their 20th anniversary celebration. There are quite a few announcements detailed below, but one that stood out was the Hideo Kojima tease surrounding his mysterious Death Stranding title. Thanks to Gematsu, here’s what Level 5’s president Akihiro Hino told Dengeki PlayStation in a recent interview as highlighted below:

Koei Tecmo Games’ Yosuke Hayashi: “I want Nioh to become even bigger. Please keep an eye out in the future.”

Nihon Falcom’s Toshihiro Kondo: “In The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~, the foreshadowing that spread across The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki, and The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki will considerably come to surface, and for those who have played the series, there will be a surprising development in the beginning.”

Aquaplus’ Naoya Shimokawa: “I am realizing there are many people hoping for an anime adaption of Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth. I too am hoping for it, and want to someday make it a reality.”

Hideo Kojima: “Development on Death Stranding is going well enough that SIE told us, ‘We have never before seen a game being created at such a fast pace.’ We are planning an announcement that will further surprise everyone in 2018.”

Between Kojima-san’s contribution, and the promise to keep a look out for Nioh, we can’t help but to get a little more excited than we probably should. Can you blame us? After that epic reveal at this year’s Game Awards, we got our closest look ever at his breakout title with his new studio and it was absolutely breathtaking with its attention to detail and shrouded narrative. If you haven’t see it yet, you can check out our full coverage of the most extensive reveal yet right here.