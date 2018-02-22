Swatting Prank Leads to Police, SWAT Storming Beverly Hills Hotel

Yet another case of Swatting bring SWAT officers to a falsified scene of a crime, this time in a Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel. According to KTLA, the SWAT officers stormed the hotel after receiving a report there was a man being held hostage, though it was later revealed that there was no situation and this was yet another gaming “prank.”

According to the report, the call was initially made at 6 AM PT alleging that a man was being held against his will in a room by several heavily armed men. According to Beverly Hills Police Department Sgt. T. Adams, the call prompted swift action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There was footage from the scene, which can be viewed here, shows a large response team to the incident near South Santa Monica Boulevard this morning. At the time this story was written, no further details have been revealed at this time. So far no caller has been identified, no victim recognized, and not even what prompted the latest “prank.” The police found no armed men and evidence of Swatting, though more details are expected to release after further investigation.

Unfortunately we’ve reported on this sort of behavior in the past, most notably when these immature pranks led to wrongful deaths. If you’re unaware of what swatting is, we explained it best in previous reports:

Swatting, for those of you who don’t know, is an idiotic and irresponsible form of harassment used by man-babies who don’t like losing at video games. When someone wants to go out of their way to harm or inconvenience their opponent, they’ll hire someone to call in a fake threat to their home, triggering a SWAT response. Can’t beat your opponent in Call of Duty? No need to throw a fit, just call the police and tell them that your opponent is violent, wielding weapons, and holding hostages. Nothing could possibly go wrong, right?

Story Developing …