Tabletop News Show Announced

Two Kings Entertainment is launching a weekly online news show covering the world of tabletop. The appropriately named Tabletop News will cover tabletop RPGs, card games, and board games, as well as actual play streams, competitive tournaments, and general shows. The upcoming show, which is described as "SportsCenter meets Tabletop" will be hosted by a rotating cast that includes a number of faces familiar to TTRPG and other web streaming fans. Confirmed hosts include Becca Scott (Good Time Society, Dimension 20), Carlos Luna (Roll20, Dimension 20), Michelle Nguyen Bradley (Critical Role, New York by Night), Xander Jeanneret (L.A. by Night, Invitation to Party), Katie Wilson (SYFY, Paizo), Surena Marie (Critical Role, Dimension 20), and Nathan Ondracek (TheDaTNetwork).

While Tabletop News is their most ambitious project yet, Two Kings Entertainment has been working in the industry since 2015, mostly producing commercials and product reveals of various tabletop projects. Notable clients of Two Kings include Pathfinder publisher Paizo and premium tabletop RPG product maker Beadle & Grimm's. Tabletop News has also been in the works for over a year.

To help fund production of the show, Two Kings Entertainment is launching a Kickstarter in March. Funding goals and backer perks were not initially available, but a pre-launch page can be found here.

Tabletop gaming is a growing industry, with hundreds of publishers and several major silos of news. Like other hobby-based industries, tabletop news is mostly carried by fan sites and video channels, although online coverage of tabletop games have grown over the past few years.

You can follow Tabletop News on Twitter to keep up with their Kickstarter campaign. A press release notes that Tabletop News will use Twitter, TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts to help grow their channel and deliver regular updates from their weekly channel.