Taito’s Arcade Classic Elevator Action Returns With A Vengeance On PlayStation 4

While the PlayStation 4 has its fair share of new games to enjoy – like Assassin's Creed Origins and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – we're always happy to see it get an arcade classic that's worth its weight in gold. And no better classic deserves a re-release, at least for us, like Taito's Elevator Action.

This shoot-em-up adventure first hit arcades in 1983, featuring a lone secret agent making his way through a building, subduing agents with kicks and bullets while attaining secret information from certain doors within the building. As you went through the game, agents became tougher, and you had to work quickly to track down all the secrets, before you were filled with lead.

The game saw various releases over the years, including the NES and the recent PlayStation 3 game Elevator Action Deluxe, but now fans can enjoy the original arcade game in all its glory, as it's available now in Japan for PlayStation 4.

As part of Hamster's Arcade Archives series, Elevator Action features a number of options you can tinker with, including setting the display mode (to classic CRT settings, if you prefer), as well as partaking in competition through an online leaderboard.

The game hasn't been given an announcement for U.S. release yet, but considering we've seen all of Arcade Archives' releases arrive on the PlayStation Store in the past, it's just a matter of time before things go down in Elevator Action. We wouldn't be surprised if it arrived this Tuesday, as part of the latest update for the store.

Hopefully we'll be seeing some other legendary Taito games get released over the next few months. We've already seen Bubble Bobble make its debut a while back, along with The Legend of Kage. A re-release of Space Invaders might be in order, along with other rare Taito favorites that would fit right in with our contemporary library. We'll totally take the forgotten sequel Elevator Action Returns as well, just because it was so damn fun.

We'll let you know when the game is added to the U.S. store – when we're not taking down eney agents, mind you.