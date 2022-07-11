Tales From the Borderlands 2 Leak Teases Reveal

It looks like Gearbox Software is gearing up (pun intended) to fully reveal Tales From the Borderlands 2 at a time in the near future. Earlier this year, the longtime studio behind the Borderlands series announced that it was working on a new follow-up to Telltale's adventure game Tales From the Borderlands. And while details on this project were sparse at the time, a new listing has indicated that a formal reveal will likely be taking place very soon.

Within recent days, a new rating for this Tales From the Borderlands follow-up appeared in Korea. Although the listing didn't say much about the game, it was officially categorized as "New Tales From the Borderlands," which is likely just a placeholder title for the game. When the project was announced, Gearbox didn't state what the game would officially be called, which has led to many fans simply referring to it as Tales From the Borderlands 2.

The reason why this rating from Korea signals that something should be happening soon is because games typically only get rated in the region when they're nearing release. Not to mention, Gearbox itself previously promised that it would have more to share about the title later this summer. Given that we're already about halfway through July, it stands to reason that we won't go much longer without getting some news.

At this point in time, the one thing that we know for certain about Tales From the Borderlands 2 is that it should be releasing at some point later in 2022. It also won't be following the events of the first game and will instead center around new characters that Gearbox is choosing to introduce. Whether or not the game will be released in an episodic format also isn't known just yet, but we should hear more soon.

[H/T Gematsu]