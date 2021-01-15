Tales from the Borderlands is Seemingly Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

A new leak has indicated that Telltale Games’ story-driven experience Tales from the Borderlands will soon be coming to next-gen platforms. At this moment, the team at Telltale and the game’s license holder at Take Two Interactive has yet to confirm this information, but given the way in which it has leaked, it seems like only a matter of time until we learn more.

Gematsu was the one to uncover these details and found that PEGI, which is Europe’s game ratings board, had Tales from the Borderlands for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at some point in December. The listing for this next-gen iteration of the game is still up on PEGI’s website but not all of the details make sense. Specifically, the game is said to release on next-gen platforms on December 18, 2020, which has obviously already come and gone.

Here's something that went unnoticed: PEGI rated Tales from the @Borderlands for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC back in December. @2K @GearboxOfficial @telltalegames what're ya waiting for? pic.twitter.com/AUhVj5vTxh — Gematsu (@gematsucom) January 15, 2021

So what exactly should we make of this listing? Is it legitimate or is this perhaps just an accident? Well, it’s always hard to say for certain, but any leaks that tend to come about from ratings boards prove to be accurate more often than not. Obviously, there isn’t a 100% track record for these things but if PEGI has rated Tales from the Borderlands for PS5 and Xbox Series X, well, there’s a good chance that we’ll have a formal announcement come about soon enough.

As for when that announcement could come, any time would honestly make sense. Given that this is just a port to next-gen platforms of a rather old title, it isn’t anything that Take Two Interactive would need to announce with any sort of gravitas. A formal reveal followed by a release soon after would make the most sense in this situation.

If Tales from the Borderlands is announced any time soon for PS5 and Xbox Series X, we’ll obviously let you know in the future. Until then, you can keep following our ongoing coverage here on ComicBook.com.

Would you be interested in playing through Tales from the Borderlands again on next-gen hardware? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 with your thoughts.