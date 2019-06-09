Tales of Arise Announced For PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Today, after it leaked earlier this week, Bandai Namco announced Tales of Arise, a brand-new entry in the long-running fantasy RPG series coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The new entry was announced during Microsoft’s E3 presser and it’s easily the most visually striking game we’ve seen from the series yet. As for a relase date, there’s no word of one beyond sometime “2020.”

“On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine,” reads and official description. “Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom.

“Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tales of series, Tales of Arise.”

The game is notably created in Unreal Engine 4, featuring high quality animation created by unfotable. Meanwhile, while the dynamic action-RPG battle system is mostly faithful to the series, it has been updated with some new bells and whistles.

For those that don’t know: the Tales series debuted back in 1995 with the release of Tales of Phantasia by Bandai Namco for the Super Famicom. Since then, the series has seen 16 main titles and plenty of spin-offs. Further, it has even branched out with an audio drama series, a manga series, and an anime series.

While generally each entry is a stand-alone release that stands independent from the rest of the series with different characters and stories, they are linked together by their gameplay, themes, and settings. In other words, you don’t have to play previous entries to play this one, but it wouldn’t hurt.

When Tales of Arise releases, it will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or a Google Stadia port.

