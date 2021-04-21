Tales of Arise Reveals Release Date

✖

Bandai Namco revealed new footage from Tales of Arise today, and so far the game is looking impressive on next-gen consoles, though new footage isn't the biggest news from the reveal. That would be the long-awaited release date for the game, which experienced a delay during development. The good news is that Bandai Namco is approaching the finishing line on the project, as the official release date across all consoles and PC is September 9th in Japan and September 10th in the west, and you can check out all the new footage in the video below (via Famitsu).

The game will be coming to both last-gen and current-gen consoles, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S versions will have a few upgrades, including a performance mode that will run it at 60 FPS and a graphic priority mode that will allow 4K, and those are in addition to shorter load times on the whole.

We also see some of the updated combat in the video, and in the preview, it is revealed that Anime studio Ufotable will be producing the cinematic sequences for the game, and there will be a lot of them.

Tales of Arise will take place on the planet Dahna, and will revolve around the people of Dahna who have devoted their worship to Rena, the planet in the sky. Unfortunately, the truth of the matter is that Rena has been pillaging the planet of resources and maintained a tyrannical hold on those who live there, and we'll likely learn more about it through the eyes of the two lead characters, who are from different worlds. You can find the official description below.

"On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom.

Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tales of series, Tales of Arise."

What do you want to see from Tales of Arise? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!