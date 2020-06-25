Tales of Arise Delayed Indefinitely

✖

Bandai Namco has announced that Tales of Arise, the latest and greatest entry in the Tales of franchise, has been moved out of its original 2020 launch window due to the effects of COVID-19 on the development of the title. The video game, which was announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam last year, no longer has any definitive release window or date attached to it and has effectively been delayed indefinitely.

"While COVID-19 has affected some aspects of development, we’ve done our best to adapt to the situation and have implemented remote development capabilities for our team," the statement from Tales of Arise producer Yusuke Tomizawa reads in part. "However, to achieve the quality and provide the gorgeous experience we envision for our players, we will need more time to realize that vision and therefore we decided to delay the launch timing for Tales of Arise."

Here is how Bandai Namco describes Tales of Arise:

"On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future."

Tales of Arise is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam at some point, though it won't be this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

