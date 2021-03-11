Target PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Restock Leaves Customers Confused and Divided

This morning, Target released new PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S stock, but in the process, it left customers with a variety of emotions ranging from confused to angry. Out of nowhere, Target released its second restock of the week, and just like the first one, this new one didn't go down very well, for some at least. While an early morning drop ensured many were able to finally secure an order, the restock of both consoles was accompanied by site issues and the same glitches that weighed down the restock from earlier this week.

The restock was store pick-up only, which does thwart scalpers, to an extent. However, it also means if your local Target runs out of stock or doesn't have any, to begin with, you're out of luck. At the moment of publishing, most stores seem to be out of stock, but right now it's unclear if it's all completely gone.

Whatever the case, unlike the restock from earlier this week, many were able to actually nab an order, but many also ran into cart issues, the app not working, glitches showing no stock, a lack of sleep, and some were simply not fast enough. Right now, there's a lot of celebratory posts over on Twitter, but there's even more posts from customers that once again missed out on the next-gen consoles. And right now, there's no word of when Target's next drop will be, and there's also no word of any additional restocks, across any retailer, for today, which only amplifies the frustration.