Target PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Restock Leaves Customers Confused and Divided
This morning, Target released new PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S stock, but in the process, it left customers with a variety of emotions ranging from confused to angry. Out of nowhere, Target released its second restock of the week, and just like the first one, this new one didn't go down very well, for some at least. While an early morning drop ensured many were able to finally secure an order, the restock of both consoles was accompanied by site issues and the same glitches that weighed down the restock from earlier this week.
The restock was store pick-up only, which does thwart scalpers, to an extent. However, it also means if your local Target runs out of stock or doesn't have any, to begin with, you're out of luck. At the moment of publishing, most stores seem to be out of stock, but right now it's unclear if it's all completely gone.
Whatever the case, unlike the restock from earlier this week, many were able to actually nab an order, but many also ran into cart issues, the app not working, glitches showing no stock, a lack of sleep, and some were simply not fast enough. Right now, there's a lot of celebratory posts over on Twitter, but there's even more posts from customers that once again missed out on the next-gen consoles. And right now, there's no word of when Target's next drop will be, and there's also no word of any additional restocks, across any retailer, for today, which only amplifies the frustration.
The Fresh Prince of Despair
Me after finally thinking I was boutta cop a PS5 at Target until I hit “place order” and an unexpected error occurred pic.twitter.com/OPYPIVjep8— Harman (@HarmanKLB) March 11, 2021
No Sleep
Target needs to drop that #ps5 so I can get an hour of sleep before I gotta get ready for work 😭.— Jessica (@Jenaaa91) March 11, 2021
Cart Issues Strike Again
@Target so bummed that I had an Xbox series x in my cart and paying when it showed an error then no stock :(— Nick (@wintech147) March 11, 2021
Garbage App
Had an Xbox Series X in my cart 3x this morning and the @Target app wouldn't process payment (tried multiple methods multiple times). That app is garbage. Deleted.— John Ira Thomas (@johnirathomas) March 11, 2021
Not Working
Says in stock near me but continues giving me the error of "You can’t checkout because one or more of your items are currently unavailable at the selected store or delivery method. Try other stores or delivery method"— Vetis Aysel (@VetisAysel) March 11, 2021
Busted Box
Picked up my PS5 digital from Target 🎯 and they busted my box up 🤦🏽♂️ @ChitoGaminYT pic.twitter.com/OysdZeAuUF— GURU (@KramerVlogs) March 11, 2021
Already Picked it Up
@mattswider thanks man, I truly appreciate what you do. I already picked up my ps5, from the target drop this morning pic.twitter.com/FoZk5VuWHs— joseph isaacs (@joey_isaacs) March 11, 2021
Clutch Early Morning Drop
Today the long search is over. I finally have a PS5, thanks to an early morning Target drop. Couldn't be more excited right now.— Cody (@playersbro) March 11, 2021
Buckle Up That Bad Boy
@mattswider Thanks a lot for your help. I can’t thank you enough. Just picked baby up from Target. You made this possible man. pic.twitter.com/wM797J6apK— Otunba Oprah (@opexjur) March 11, 2021
Cancelled Orders
@Target how do you process my order for Xbox series X and then tell me an hour later that it’s cancelled do to stock ? That’s f’d up to do to people . To think I took a day off from work to get my kids a ps5 Or an Xbox to he jerked around by u— SBLIghtsout (@SB20254373) March 11, 2021