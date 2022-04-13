Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Reveals New Behind-the-Scenes Video

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge publisher DotEmu and developer Tribute Games have released the first in a series of behind-the-scenes videos detailing the game’s creation. Titled “Once Upon a Shell,” the video features Tribute technical director Jean-Francois Major, and DotEmu executive producer Cyrille Imbert. In the video, Imbert reveals that DotEmu planned to pitch Nickelodeon on a new TMNT game following Streets of Rage 4, only to find out that Tribute Games was pitching a similar project! As a result, the two decided to team-up and work on the game together.

The behind-the-scenes video can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Shredder’s Revenge will likely draw comparisons to DotEmu’s work on Streets of Rage 4, Major was quick to point out that the two games have significant differences, including a different pace. However, he also noted how that experience is helping Tribute Games on Shredder’s Revenge. Major also points out that he has previous experience with Ninja Turtles games; the technical director previously worked on Ubisoft’s TMNT for Game Boy Advance. That game was well-received when it released back in 2007, though Major admits that the GBA hardware was not conducive to multiplayer.

The video is well worth a watch for those looking forward to Shredder’s Revenge, though it does not offer any indication when the game will be releasing. On Twitter, DotEmu confirmed today that Shredder’s Revenge is still planned for 2022. TMNT fans also have Konami’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection to look forward to this year, but that compilation does not have a release date either! 2022 is shaping up to be a great one for fans of the brand, but we’ll all just have to keep waiting patiently for more information!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

