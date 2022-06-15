Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Has No Current DLC Plans

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge hasn't released just yet, but TMNT fans are already hoping to see more content. IGN recently ran a piece stating that the game won't be receiving DLC, but Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert took to Twitter to clarify that there are no current plans for DLC or alternate costumes, but the possibility will "depend on many factors like the game's reception and the ideas/feedback that the awesome community will send us." Considering how good the game's review scores are, it's a safe bet that we could see additional content if sales are strong.

While Dotemu and Tribute Games are holding off on any concrete plans for DLC, they do have some ideas about the game's future. Speaking to ComicBook.com's Rollin Bishop, narrative designer Yannick Belzil discussed how the game specifically draws from the 1987 cartoon. If DLC were to happen, Belzil would like to bring in TMNT characters from other canons, such as Jennika and Venus de Milo.

"Well, if it was up to me, it would've been like a parade, a smorgasbord, of every single incarnation of the turtles, but one of our creative producers just said like, no, we have to keep it streamlined. So, let's stick to the 1987 cartoon version. We pull a bit from the toy line that was around back then. I feel also like a bit of the art in the cut scene feels like something you would've seen in the Archie comics that were published back then, but it's mostly 1987," said Belzil. "If it was up to me though, should we get to do DLC and get new players and new characters, I would love for us to do an 87-ized version of Jennika or an 87 version of Venus de Milo. I would love to bring these characters in and bring other characters from other TMNT canons, because I know some other characters are really popular with the fans, but for clarity's sake, we felt like we had to concentrate on the original cartoon."

Jennika and Venus have both played major roles in the comics from IDW. While neither character appeared in the original '87 cartoon, it would be cool to see how they might look in that particular style. For now, TMNT fans will just have to see if Belzil gets his wish!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is slated to release June 16th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game, including our review, right here.

Are you looking forward to Shredder's Revenge? Would you like to see Jennika and Venus in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!