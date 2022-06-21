Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Gets New Update on Nintendo Switch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge has only been available for a few days now, but the game already has a new update on Nintendo Switch. The update does not seem to apply to the PlayStation, Xbox or PC versions, so fans shouldn't expect to see anything too significant. Instead, this update mostly focuses on a handful of bug fixes that should improve the game's overall performance. Full patch notes shared to the game's Discord channel can be found below:

Fixed random crashes that occured at the end of the stages.



Improved online stability when droping in and out.



Potential improvement for the "10 min boot" issue faced by some users.



Fixed minor issue when posting score in Arcade leaderboards.

It's difficult to say how prominent these issues might be, but Nintendo Switch fans should be happy to see that Dotemu and Tribute Games are working to make improvements on the game's performance. Shredder's Revenge released on June 16th and received strong critical praise on all platforms. The game was highly-anticipated among Ninja Turtles fans, and it seems that the game has more than delivered on its promise.

While today's update is a fairly small one, the game's developers are open to adding more content if there's strong enough demand. There are no current plans to add DLC to the game, but narrative designer Yannick Belzil has previously teased that the team could add additional playable characters if there's strong enough demand. Belzil specifically name-dropped Jennika and Venus de Milo as potential new characters, but it remains to be seen if we might see them added at some point. For now, fans will just have to be happy with the content currently available!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game, including our review, right here.

