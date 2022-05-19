Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Video Reveals New Bosses and Details

✖

When Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge releases this year, the game will bring back a lot of the best elements from the Konami games, while also offering a number of exciting new features. Today, DotEmu and Tribute Games released the second in a series of behind-the-scenes videos, revealing lots of new information about the game, including some of the bosses players will encounter. In addition to Rocksteady, Bebop, Tempestra, and Rat King, today's video also features Dirtbag and Groundchuck. In total, the game will feature more than 20 boss characters, including returning villains, and some that have never appeared in a previous TMNT video game!

The new video can be found embedded below.

In addition to new villains, the game will also feature some other fun changes to the Konami formula. Players will now find Party Pizzas in the stages, which allow multiple players to heal up, as opposed to just one. The game's Story Mode will also feature an overworld map that players navigate using the Turtle Party Wagon and Turtle Blimp, and there will be an option to revisit cleared stages. Players that want a more arcade-accurate experience can stick to Arcade Mode, instead.

So far, it's looking like Shredder's Revenge will offer a lot of fun and nostalgia for long-time fans! In the video, the developers likened the game to when fans would "play with all your TMNT toys when you're 10-years-old and you just bring them all in together." The developers seem to have a lot of love for the franchise as a whole, and it feels very much evident in these behind-the-scenes videos. Unfortunately, Shredder's Revenge still doesn't have a release date just yet, but hopefully fans won't be kept waiting too much longer!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Shredder's Revenge? What do you think of this new video?