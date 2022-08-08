Tekken 8 Seemingly Teased at Evo 2022

It looks like Bandai Namco Entertainment just teased Tekken 8 to coincide with Evo 2022. Since 1994, Tekken has been one of the most popular fighting game franchises and has received numerous installments and spin-offs. And while Bandai Namco has largely continued to support 2015's release of Tekken 7 over the past number of years rather than release a new installment, it looks like Tekken 8 could now be on its way.

Teased via a trailer that announced a new update for Tekken 7, Bandai Namco seems to have dropped its first hint that the next Tekken game is now in development. Although details are sparse, this video in question ended with a flashback to the original Tekken where the character Kazuya throws Heihachi off of a cliff before turning to the camera and smiling. When looking at the camera in this video, though, it then cut to a new character model of Kazuya that more closely resembles his appearance in recent games. The words "Get Ready" then appeared on screen before the video came to a close.

You can watch the trailer for yourself in the tweet embedded below:

Ready your fists for more 👊



📣 A free update with battle balance adjustments will be implemented in #TEKKEN 7



🗓 The Global Finals of the #TWT2023 will be held on February 4-5, 2023 in Amsterdam



…watch until the end! pic.twitter.com/47cMCc0VXI — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) August 8, 2022

Although Bandai Namco hasn't yet confirmed that this tease was for Tekken 8, this seems to be the most likely possibility. The main reason for this belief is because Tekken 7 is getting quite old, which would open the door for a new entry in the series. Although Bandai Namco is still supporting the game, Tekken 7 launched all the way back in 2015. As such, it seems like the game's life cycle is surely coming to an end.

It's worth noting that the last gap between mainline Tekken entries ended up being eight years. Tekken 6 released in 2007 and was later followed by the aforementioned Tekken 7. Assuming that this same span of time between entries plays out once again, it would suggest that Tekken 8 should be right around the corner. Hopefully, Bandai Namco has more to say about this tease related to the future of Tekken in the coming weeks and months.

Are you excited to hear that Tekken 8 might be on the way? And when do you believe that we could hear more about this project? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.