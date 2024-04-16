Tekken 8 Releases New Update Today, Here's What It Does

Bandai Namco has released a new Tekken 8 update today, titled 1.03.02, via the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Not only has Bandai Namco released a new update for Tekken 8, but it has provided Tekken fans with the patch notes for the update, which in turn reveal and detail everything the patch does. According to Bandai Namco, the primary focus of the update feature improvements, bug fixes, and some balance changes regarding certain character moves. Meanwhile, there are also now new items in the Tekken shop.

Server maintenance for the update is already complete, so once downloaded, players can jump straight into the game with no delays other than the download itself. Unfortunately, Bandai Namco has not provided file size information for the update, which means we don't have any insight into how it may take to download. All we can note is that the patch notes aren't very long and there is no new content beyond some skins, so the file size should be on the smaller size, which should result in a painless, quick download.

PATCH NOTES FOR 1.03.02 BELOW:

Update Contents

Feature improvements and bug fixes

Properties and/or behavior for select moves of select characters were adjusted./li>

New items added to the TEKKEN SHOP – Avatar skins (7 characters)

Functional improvements, Bug fixes.

The starting rank for the playable character "EDDY GORDO" in online modes will be matched with existing characters.

in online modes will be matched with existing characters. In addition, several other feature improvements & bug fixes have been made.

Behavior/properties of moves will be adjusted for some characters:

Scope of Update

The application of the update data will result in the following impact on each mode and feature.

"DOWNLOADED REPLAYS", "MY REPLAY & TIPS": Replay data from before the update will be unavailable for playback.

"ONLINE REPLAY": Replay data from before the update will be deleted.

"SUPER GHOST BATTLE", "GHOST MATCH": Character behavior and move properties will reflect that of the post-update state.

Tekken 8 is available via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on 2024's best fighting game -- at least so far -- including all of the latest Tekken 8 news, all of the latest Tekken 8 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Tekken 8 speculation, click here.