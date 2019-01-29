Telltale Games’ ‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Getting a Physical Release

As we await the forthcoming chapter in the Final Season of Telltale's The Walking Dead series from Skybound, news has surfaced that may be of interest to fans that wanted to own a physical copy of the game- it appears to be happening!

An Amazon listing has appeared, suggesting that the game will, at the very least, be released physically on the Nintendo Switch. Details are minimal, as the game doesn't have an official release date. But there does appear to be an official glimpse at the cover art, featuring Clementine and a number of survivors set amongst a bleak landscape.

We also found these details with the listing, though no new information was given:

Emotional, Gut-Wrenching Story

More Control, More Tension

Striking New Visual Style

The publisher, according to the box art, appears to be Telltale Games. But this may not be the case, since the company is pretty much shut down. We've reached out to Skybound to see if they have anything planned in regards to publishing the game.

However, overseas- well, in Spain, at least- there appears to be another distribution partner involved. A company named Meridiem Games recently posted that it would be publishing The Walking Dead: The Final Season in the region, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. You can see the tweet below, which includes the following translation:

"Telltale's the Walking Dead: The Final Season will come in physical format also to Nintendo Switch.

Can you keep them alive until they launch?

#TWDSwitch #stillnotbitten #TWDFinalSeason"

Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season llegará en formato físico también a Nintendo Switch. ¿Podréis manteneros con vida hasta su lanzamiento?#TWDSwitch #stillnotbitten #TWDFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/DUTEgMPoYz — Meridiem Games (@MeridiemGames) January 28, 2019

More than likely, Skybound may be talking with another publisher to bring the game out on these shores in physical release. We'll see what the company has to say over the next few days.

But still, once it does become available, it should be a nice collectible for fans, and an interesting swan song for the troublesome legacy of Telltale Games.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season is currently available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. You can check out the product listing here.

