Tenet Fans Are Confused About Newest Trailer Debuting in Fortnite
Movie fans have been waiting with bated breath throughout Thursday for the second trailer for Tenet, Christopher Nolan's upcoming blockbuster film. After footage of the film was first released in December, a teaser trailer on Wednesday night confirmed that a trailer would be coming on May 21st -- but it looks like it wasn't in the way that anyone was expecting. As a new tweet reveals, the Tenet trailer will actually debut in-game on Fortnite, as part of the game's relatively new Party Royale feature. The event will first kick off at 8/7c, and will be replayed at the top of every hour to allow fans to experience the magic again.
Grab a front row seat in Party Royale for a world premiere!
Catch the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s @TENETFilm at the top of every hour on the big screen starting at 8 PM ET.
ʇnO sunᴚ ǝɯı⊥ ǝɹoɟǝq ʇı ǝǝS pic.twitter.com/ZiNfxaRQ7U— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2020
This certainly isn't the first time that Fortnite has partnered with a brand or property for an event, between virtual concerts from Marshmello and Travis Scott, and an exclusive footage premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Still, the notion of Fortnite partnering up with Tenet - the latest project from a director who has become known for his love of the classic cinema experience - has definitely taken some by surprise.
If you're wanting to hop into Fortnite to check out the Tenet trailer, it's relatively easy to do so. The new Party Royale mode that was added to the game not long ago is treated as its own playlist, so you can’t miss it once you start the game. Simply go there and you’ll be loaded into a world free of weapons, building, and anything else that could distract you from watching the trailer. You’ll catch it first at 8 p.m. ET and every hour after that.
Since the Party Royale news was first confirmed, movie fans and Fortnite fans alike have taken to social media to react to the news. Some are genuinely excited to see the trailer debut in-game, others are legitimately confused by the idea that Nolan is even aware of what Fortnite is, and some are a little bit of both. Here are just a few of those reactions.
I Guess
For God's shake.. https://t.co/EozWsnkvrx pic.twitter.com/wsexL1L5HH— DC Movie News (@DCMovieNews2) May 21, 2020
Sure
THE WAY NOLAN INTENDED. https://t.co/2RZv0eXzTc— Jacob (@thejacobmosha) May 21, 2020
Valid
the simulation is fucking shattered. christopher nolan is dropping a trailer in fortnite. https://t.co/3GxyJHXW91— clinty boi (@KojimaHimself) May 21, 2020
Ba Dum Tiss
the fortnite rises https://t.co/dJsBXYmCFN— rob trench (@robtrench) May 21, 2020
That's Fair
What is this timeline https://t.co/5Jib9TOczx— Dennis (@dennisK_90) May 21, 2020
Accurate
Fortnite players discussing the new trailer for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film TENET and if his uphill battle to reopen cinemas will be proven futile. https://t.co/P5YKMQsyCo pic.twitter.com/2AFlFYrfAI— Firas 🦇 (@Aldo7heApache) May 21, 2020
LOL
Iirc the main thing in the movie is that you can reverse time, so I can't wait for some jackass to spend this into meaning that the old map is coming back https://t.co/YoqUvSWQCn— Pen (@That1Pen) May 21, 2020
Truth
Hahahaha, fuck yeah.
You know, I'm not even mad, those Fortnite concerts made a huge splash in the press, why the fuck not? The trailer will be available elsewhere eventually, and they might reach an audience they'd otherwise miss. This is just smart. https://t.co/Pliio8V2RX— Jacob Ethington (@JacobTalks4ever) May 21, 2020
A+
Finally, we now have the technology to watch his movies the way Nolan intended: while being beaten to death by an anthropomorphic tomato that can dab https://t.co/0mhD9yFdhd— Bong Joon-Ho's Post Oscars Hangover (@CLScorgie) May 21, 2020
Please?!
ROBERT PATTINSON FORTNITE SKIN
ROBERT PATTINSON FORTNITE SKIN https://t.co/ojcMA0bOeY— Christopher Kruczynski (@Chriszynski) May 21, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.