Tenet Fans Are Confused About Newest Trailer Debuting in Fortnite

Movie fans have been waiting with bated breath throughout Thursday for the second trailer for Tenet, Christopher Nolan's upcoming blockbuster film. After footage of the film was first released in December, a teaser trailer on Wednesday night confirmed that a trailer would be coming on May 21st -- but it looks like it wasn't in the way that anyone was expecting. As a new tweet reveals, the Tenet trailer will actually debut in-game on Fortnite, as part of the game's relatively new Party Royale feature. The event will first kick off at 8/7c, and will be replayed at the top of every hour to allow fans to experience the magic again.

Grab a front row seat in Party Royale for a world premiere! Catch the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s @TENETFilm at the top of every hour on the big screen starting at 8 PM ET. ʇnO sunᴚ ǝɯı⊥ ǝɹoɟǝq ʇı ǝǝS pic.twitter.com/ZiNfxaRQ7U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2020

This certainly isn't the first time that Fortnite has partnered with a brand or property for an event, between virtual concerts from Marshmello and Travis Scott, and an exclusive footage premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Still, the notion of Fortnite partnering up with Tenet - the latest project from a director who has become known for his love of the classic cinema experience - has definitely taken some by surprise.

If you're wanting to hop into Fortnite to check out the Tenet trailer, it's relatively easy to do so. The new Party Royale mode that was added to the game not long ago is treated as its own playlist, so you can’t miss it once you start the game. Simply go there and you’ll be loaded into a world free of weapons, building, and anything else that could distract you from watching the trailer. You’ll catch it first at 8 p.m. ET and every hour after that.

