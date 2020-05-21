Fortnite to Debut Tenet Movie Trailer During Party Royale Event

✖

Fortnite will reveal the newest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie Tenet, the creators of the game revealed this week. The unexpected partnership between the new movie and the acclaimed battle royale game was announce via Twitter and declared to be the next big event taking place within the game’s relatively new Party Royale feature. It was announced that the game would premiere the trailer starting at 8 p.m. ET within the Party Royale mode, and like other events that have taken place before this one, the trailer will be replayed every hour to give people a chance to catch it if they missed it the first time.

It was confirmed recently that a new Tenet trailer would be released on May 21st, according to a teaser shared this week, but little did people know it would be making an appearance in Fortnite of all places. The official Fortnite Twitter account confirmed that’d be the case though and said players can head to the “Big Screen” in the Party Royale mode to catch the trailer when it first airs.

Grab a front row seat in Party Royale for a world premiere! Catch the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s @TENETFilm at the top of every hour on the big screen starting at 8 PM ET. ʇnO sunᴚ ǝɯı⊥ ǝɹoɟǝq ʇı ǝǝS pic.twitter.com/ZiNfxaRQ7U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2020

For those who only dabble in Fortnite but want to make sure you don’t miss the trailer, seeing it in-game is as easy as hopping into Fortnite and going to the right menu. The new Party Royale mode that was added to the game not long ago is treated as its own playlist, so you can’t miss it once you start the game. Simply go there and you’ll be loaded into a world free of weapons, building, and anything else that could distract you from watching the trailer. You’ll catch it first at 8 p.m. ET and every hour after that.

Of course, the Tenet trailer will almost certainly be available online right after the premiere if not at the same time, so you’ll be able to catch it outside of Fortnite as well. There may be something else special happening with the trailer in-game though since people have made appearances in Fortnite alongside their works in the past, so be sure to tune in just in case to make sure you don’t miss anything.

Fortnite will reveal the new Tenet trailer at 8 p.m. ET in the game’s Party Royale mode.

