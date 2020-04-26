Fortnite Shares Full Official Video of Travis Scott's Astronomical Event

In case you missed it, Fortnite recently played host to a special "Astronomical" event where a giant avatar of Travis Scott performed a bunch of snippets of songs while the world transformed and otherwise did extremely wild things around him. Now, the full official video of this experience is available online for anyone that didn't catch it live as the event concluded with a final show yesterday.

This isn't the first time that the popular video game title has had a concert of sorts within it, but compared to last year's Mashmello in-game concert, Travis Scott's Astronomical was on an entirely different level. It'd honestly wild to compare the two and see how far Epic Games has come in just over a year in terms of what it can and will do within Fortnite. It isn't exactly a "real" concert, but it's not not a concert either. If nothing else, it is a unique sort of experience.

Relive Travis Scott's Astronomical and see it from all new vantage points 🔥🎡🌵 Check out the full event video on @trvisXX YouTube channel! https://t.co/oNhpUSd7cV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 26, 2020

With the Travis Scott series of events ended, and the Deadpool stuff for Chapter 2 Season 2 seemingly largely played out, it's unclear what sort of event might be on the horizon for Fortnite. Could a Tyler Rake skin from Extraction be the next big in-game thing? Maybe! For now, we will all just have to wait and see.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is currently available within the video game. Travis Scott's Astronomical event, as mentioned above, held its last in-game showing yesterday. There's no telling if it will ever return. Notably, it was recently announced that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 would be extended to June, with Chapter 2 Season 3 now set to launch on June 4th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.