Tenet Teaser Confirms New Trailer Coming Tomorrow

Christopher Nolan's Tenet is one of the most highly-anticipated films to potentially still come out this year, and it sounds like fans won't have to long to check out another look at the project. On Wednesday night, a new TV spot for the upcoming film aired, which shows snippets of new footage -- including a scene between John David Washington and Clemence Poesy's characters. The TV spot proclaims that a trailer is coming "tomorrow", which means fans can safely expect it sometime on Thursday, May 21st.

Interestingly, the TV spot also proclaims that the film is "coming to theaters", without a specific release date listed. This could be the first indication of the film potentially changing its release date, something that has been speculated about among the film world within recent weeks, given movie theaters largely still being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of this writing, Tenet is still poised to be release in July, something that Nolan himself has apparently been campaigning for.

“Chris really would like to be coming out with the film that opens theaters,” IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond said on a recent earnings call. “I don’t know anyone in America who is pushing harder to get the theaters reopened and to get his movie released than Chris Nolan.”

Tenet will star John David Washington (BlackKklansman), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse, The Batman), and Elizabeth Debicki (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). The cast will also include Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chatwa Hai, Dabangg), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight, The Prestige), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, EastEnders) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk, Murder on the Orient Express).

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” Nolan said in a previous interview. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

What do you think of the latest Tenet teaser? Do you hope the film keeps its June release date? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Tenet is currently slated to be released in theaters on July 17th,

