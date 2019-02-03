‘Fortnite’ Marshmello Concert Was Watched By Over 10 Million Concurrent Players

Earlier today, Fortnite hosted the highly-anticipated Marshmello concert at Pleasant Park, and it was a hit. Not only did the event go smoothly, but the general consensus was that it was one of the game’s best events yet.

That said, it should perhaps come as no surprise that the event drew an absolutely staggering amount of players in-game to watch it. How much to be exact? Well, just over 10 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news comes way of The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley, who cites inside sources. Further, as Keighley points out, the 10 million-plus only represents the players watching in-game, and doesn’t even take into consideration the millions of people watching online.

Far From Alone: Sources are telling me there were more than *10 million concurrent players* watching the @marshmellomusic concert in @FortniteGame today – on top of the millions watching online. What a moment for gaming! pic.twitter.com/fkrPNjSC9I — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 3, 2019

If you didn’t catch the event, it was pretty crazy. While in-game concerts aren’t precisely new — Minecraft has done it in the past — it’s never been done on this scale.

Up front, before the event happened, I thought it sounded pretty, well, lame. But it was actually awesome. Seeing Fortnite continue to push the medium of gaming has been an absolute pleasure to watch.

You can hate on Fortnite heck I know I do but damn this is insane — MajorPete (@TPSaints) February 3, 2019

Pretty amazing how far the game has come since it was first announced. Such an awesome revolution! 👍 — Laura Mustard (@lauramustard) February 3, 2019

People still hating on the game hahaha amazing The impact this game is having in the community is incredible — omar ramirez (@dafvnk) February 3, 2019

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, information, and guides on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Fortnite. Did you catch the event? If so, what did you think of it?