Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance Gets First Update, Patch Notes Revealed

There's a new Terminator game out now, in case you didn't know, and it's already started to get its first updates within just a few days of releasing. It's called Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance, and its developer, Slitherine Games, just released the first set of patch notes for the game this week to show what the team is looking at in terms of improvements based on early feedback from players as well as fixes for some bugs. This is the first of several updates already planned for the near future, Slitherine said, but for right now, this update is only available in beta until it gets a full release.

This new Terminator game was announced back in 2021 and was supposed to release last year, but it got delayed just before the game was set to come out. It's an RTS which makes it a far different game than Terminator: Resistance, the previous Terminator game from Teyon which was received well by fans of the series, but this one has so far boasted great ratings from players, too.

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance Patch Notes

As is expected with the first update that a game receives right after launch, most of the changes included in these patch notes for the beta update deal with bug fixes. Some, however, deal with specific missions like an altercation with Rev-6 during which players should now have more allied forces to help them out.

The patch notes for the beta update can be seen in full below. If you want to opt into the beta update, you have to head to the game's "Properties" menu in your Steam library and then check out the "Betas" tab. You'll see an option there to join into the open beta to try out this update, but if you just want to wait for the full release, Slitherine says that it'll be available next week.

Fixed a problem that could lead to the "black screen" and crashes when starting the game on wide screens;

Fixed a crash problem if for some reason the video or audio adapter was not initialized

Fixed UI bug in 4K on the infantry training screen;

Fixed several rare random crashes;

Fixed disappearance of the squad's healing indicator;

Fixed a rare bug where the task "Clear Legion forces out of the area" in Abiquiu was not considered completed due to hidden single Legion units;

Additional allied forces have been added at the beginning of the Movement Outpost mission so that the player can fight off Rev-6 even if he came to the mission with a very small army;

Integrators on the Santa Fe outskirts mission should no longer immediately become enemies due to the player's unit accidentally passing through their territory;

On the Nueva Tortuga mission, a rare bug has been fixed due to which the mission could be considered lost when Luiz, Mason's or Church's squad leaving sector;

In multiplayer now only one artillery slot is given per reinforcement phase.

In addition to this new Terminator game, there's another one in the works, too, from a different studio. That one will be an open-world Terminator game, and we'll hear more about it pretty soon.