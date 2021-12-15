A new Terminator video game has been revealed from Cats Who Play and Slitherine in collaboration with Skydance Media, but its exact source material might surprise you. Rather than go back to the origins of the franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance will — as the name implies — instead “be a cornerstone of Terminator: Dark Fate lore.” The tactical, real-time strategy (RTS) video game is set to launch in 2022 for the PC and see players leading a group of humans trying to avoid extinctions and change the fate of humanity.

As with any RTS of note, the title will feature skirmish and multiplayer modes with different factions as well as a single-player campaign. In the campaign, players are put in the shoes of a Founders Faction commander trying to defeat the Legion’s attempts to wipe humanity off the map for good. You can check out the teaser trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance for yourself below:

“Terminator is one of these rare IPs that crosses the generational boundaries and becomes a universal phenomenon for the ages,” said Marco Minoli, CMO of Slitherine, as part of the announcement. “We are trying to create an experience that embraces both the depth of modern sci-fi storytelling and the fast-paced gameplay of contemporary RTS. All this while staying true to our roots of complex strategy gaming.”

In addition to the teaser trailer, Slitherine also shared a look at Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance‘s gameplay:

“At Skydance, we’re constantly thinking about how we can augment fans’ experiences with the franchises they love,” said Douglas Buffone, VP of Business Development and Franchise Strategy, Skydance Media, as part of the same announcement. “Players will finally be able to jump directly into the Future Wars with an authentic, gritty and brutally tough gameplay experience. Skydance has worked closely with our partners at Slitherine and Cats Who Play to ensure that this is going to be the best Terminator experience ever.”

As noted above, Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance is currently set to release at some point in the second half of 2022 for the PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Terminator franchise in general right here.

