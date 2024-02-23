Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Devs Exit Game, New Team Taking Over

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre players got a surprising update this week from developer Sumo Nottingham with the studio announcing its plans to stop working on the asymmetrical horror game. It wasn't specified when this would happen, but Sumo Nottingham said it would be wrapping up its work on the game "shortly." The good news for active Texas Chain Saw Massacre players, however, is that work on the game will continue under the lead of a new developer, though Gun Interactive hasn't yet announced which developer will be taking the lead on Texas Chain Saw Massacre moving forward.

This news was surprising for a number of reasons including the fact that the game hasn't even out for a year yet, so this makes for a relatively quick transition from one developer to another. Work on the game has been underway since release with Texas Chain Saw Massacre getting a number of updates since last August with the most recent of those released just this month. DLC for the game was also just released this week.

"The Sumo Nottingham team will shortly be hanging up their chainsaws and traps as their work on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre comes to an end," the message from Sumo Nottingham said this week. "The team will be working closely with the incoming developer to ensure a smooth and efficient handoff, with no interruption to the players. We'd like to thank Gun Interactive for being fantastic partners for the last four years, and for giving our horror-loving team the opportunity to sink their meat hooks into this iconic title. The Studio is looking forward to sharing its next exciting project with you all in due course."

Questions naturally came about after that statement. Why is Sumo Nottingham exiting the game? Is that move something planned all along since the game's release, or is it a decision based on more recent events? Perhaps most pressing of all, which developer will take over the work on the game moving forward?

Some of those questions are probably easier to answer than others, but we'll at least be getting some answers next week. In a reply to a Twitter user who asked which studio would take over the game, Gun Interactive said "We'll talk about the future next week" but that the focus would be on the work Sumo Nottingham had already done, for now. Another reply reassured Texas Chain Saw Massacre players about the future of the game.

"This does not change the plans for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre in terms of support, content, or longevity," Gun said.

While not exactly the same scenario, this isn't the first time that Gun has been involved in a game like this where development changes hands. Prior to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Gun published Friday the 13th: The Game which was developed by IllFonic. Not long after it was announced in 2018 that the game would receive no more new content, IllFonic announced its departure from the game with Black Tower Studios confirming that it'd take over development.