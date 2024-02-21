Open-World Terminator Game Getting Full Reveal Soon

The Terminator franchise is no stranger to video games. There have been a large handful of games released across various platforms and genres. In addition, the series has popped up in games like Fortnite and Call of Duty as skins for players to buy. However, the next game on the docket takes the Terminator franchise to the survival genre. The upcoming game is being made by Nacon who has been teasing the project quite a bit recently. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait too much longer to see exactly what the developers have in store for the Terminator.

The Terminator Survival Game Reveal

"Exciting news! 🎉 Nacon Connect returns for its 2024 edition!



Join us live on Feb 29 at 7pm CET on YouTube Premiere and the Nacon Twitch channel. Get ready for updates on our 2024 projects, plus a few surprises! Don't miss out 🖥️🍿



– see you there! #NaconConnect pic.twitter.com/CVicurZ9Qv — Nacon (@Nacon) February 19, 2024

Nacon announced today that the Terminator survival game will get its full reveal during the Nacon Connect 2024 event on February 29th. Considering we don't even know the official name or have a release date, it's expected that we'll see quite a bit from the new survival game. What we do know is that the game will take place between Judgment Day and the formation of the human resistance. It'll be a completely original story, giving Nacon the ability to stretch its creative legs within the franchise.

Other than that, we only know that Nacon Studio Milan is heading up development, and players will take on the role of a group of survivors fighting to stay alive while being hunted. The trailer shows a T-800 on the warpath, so that'll likely be your main enemy. Hopefully, more than a few concrete details about what to expect, including a release window. Fortunately, Nacon has proven that it has the chops to work with nostalgic franchises like Terminator. Last year, it released RoboCop: Rogue City to solid reviews and sales.

What Else Is Coming to Nacon Connect 2024?

Nacon's 30-minute event will have much more than just the new Terminator game. The developer is also promising looks at Ravenswatch, Crown Wars: The Black Prince, GreedFall 2: The Dying World, and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. For most, GreedFall 2 is the most exciting of those projects. Despite having the number "2" in the title, it's actually going to be a prequel to the 2019 original. We don't know much else about it, but the first game sold over two million copies, so expectations are relatively high.

The Nacon Connect 2024 event starts at 1 p.m. ET on February 29th.